Alberta’s unfilled job rate sits at 2.4%

by Morinville News Staff

Canada’s job vacancy rate sat at a record high of 3 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, according to a Help Wanted Report released Tuesday by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Alberta sits just below the national average on unfilled work opportunities at 2.4 per cent.

“Alberta’s job vacancy numbers point to 38,000 unfilled positions. This is quite a different picture from the high water mark of 66,000 vacant jobs experienced in early 2014,” said Alberta Director Amber Ruddy. “This paints a picture of the current economic reality and hiring intentions within small businesses.”

CFIB identified seven sectors nationally with the highest vacancies. These include personal services at 4.8 per cent, and the construction sector at 3.6 per cent.

CFIB says the labour shortages continued to put pressure on wages in the past quarter. According to their research with their members, companies with unfilled positions expected to offer an average wage increase of 0.6 per cent higher than those with no vacancies.