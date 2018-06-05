Morinville holds Teddy Bear Picnic for seniors

by Lucie Roy

The Town of Morinville hosted a Teddy Bear Picnic Tuesday outside the curling club. More than 20 residents from Heritage Lodge and Aspen House were joined by 15 children in the Morinville Early Childhood Development Program.

Mary Benson, Town Senior Programmer, said the event was an inter-generational program aimed at bringing youth and seniors together for a fun event.

The event had crafts, giant bubbles, balloon sculptures for all ages, hot dogs and picnic snacks and to finish it off a cake for all to enjoy.

RBC Morinville Branch Manager Carmen Dubas presented a $1000 Days of Service Grant cheque for Morinville Seniors Week to Community Services. Accepting on behalf of the Town was Mary Benson, Town Senior Programmer.

Dubas said they will be presenting four RBC $1000 Days of Service grants. The other recipients include MCHS, Library and Musee Morinville Museum.