New swings going up at Ecole Notre Dame in Morinville

Jun 5, 2018

by Lucie Roy

After more than a year of work fundraising for a new swing set, including a $10,000 donation from the St. Albert Kinsmen, workers have been busy this past week getting the Ecole Notre Dame Swing Set Project ready for students to use.

Monday the swing set frame was being set and cemented, and Notre Dame Elementary School Parent Fundraising Association (PFA) Chair Michelle Logan said construction should be completed early next week.

Engineered wood fibre will be spread by volunteers Wednesday afternoon during a work party.

The PFA was looking to purchase five swings one of which will be an inclusive seat.

Volunteers are invited to assist with the spreading of the engineered wood on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

