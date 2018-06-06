Community Champions: Morinville musician Top 25 for a major American contest

Community Champions articles are sponsored by Champion Petfoods.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville musician Riley Quinn is hoping to garner enough votes to move up the ladder towards a $15,000 recording contract.

Quinn is competing in the Stadium of Fire 2018 Competition, a competition where the top two contenders will open for One Republic on July 4 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The audience will then choose the best of the two acts as the winner of a $15,000 recording package.

“I was actually contacted by the company running the contest,” Quinn said of his involvement in the contest. “They came across my Instagram page – @rileyquinnmusic – and private-messaged me suggesting I enter. It’s been a great experience, and I hope to advance to the final round next week.”

The current round wraps up next week and the final round would see Quinn move to the Top 10, from which the two opening acts will be selected.

Quinn says it is exhilarating to be in the top 25.

“I had no idea what to expect entering a contest like this, and the support from friends and family has been amazing,” Quinn said, noting the MCHS Drama Club – The Dramallamas – who he volunteers as vocal coach in his free time has been particularly supportive. “They’ve been incredibly supportive, and their daily voting is probably the biggest reason I’ve made it so far in the contest. It’s been a great experience, and I’m extremely thankful to everyone who’s voted for me and continues to vote in this final week.”

Those wishing to vote for Riley Quinn in the contest can do so by visiting http://contendr.gigg.com/s/l/mutslvzshf and registering to vote. Users are allowed to vote once per day.

Quinn is the second young Morinvillian to be in a significant entertainment contest in the past year.

Morinville Community High School student and juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey won an Edmonton-wide talent search to perform at an Eskimos game last October.