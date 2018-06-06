Sturgeon County lifts fire restriction

submitted by Sturgeon County

Sturgeon County has lifted the Fire Restriction that was imposed May 13, 2018. All previous fire permits that were issued that have not expired are now reinstated. Residents wishing to obtain a new fire permit can do so by contacting or visiting the Sturgeon County Protective Services Building, Sturgeon County Main Office or from their local Fire Guardian or Councillor.

As Sturgeon County’s online fire permitting system remains temporarily unavailable, residents are asked to be patient when applying for fire/firework permits. Requests received by phone, fax and email will be processed in the order they are received approximately within two (2) business days.

Although the Fire Restriction has been lifted, residents are urged to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas.

Please be mindful of hot exhaust and keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smouldering debris can fall off and start fires.