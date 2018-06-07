National Column: Our short-lived female premiers

by Chantal Hebert

What do Catherine Callbeck, Alison Redford, Pauline Marois, Kathy Dunderdale and Christy Clark have in common? They are all women who broke the political glass ceiling to become their province’s first elected female premier, only to have voters sour on them over just one term in office.

By her own admission, Ontario’s Kathleen Wynne expects to join the club as a result of Thursday’s provincial vote.

Based on recent provincial history, it would be tempting to conclude that lingering gender discrimination is the root cause of the relatively short tenures of the first women to be elected to their legislature’s corner offices. It would also be simplistic.

These one-term premiers share more than their gender.

Along with their party’s leadership, Callbeck in P.E.I., Redford in Alberta, Dunderdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Clark in British Columbia and Wynne in Ontario all inherited governments that were getting long in the tooth.

And Maro’s took the helm of the Parti QuÈbÈcois at a time when Quebecers were losing interest in the raison d’etre of the sovereigntist party. That trend preceded her arrival as leader by at least a decade. It has only become stronger since she left the scene.

Changing the leadership of a party while it is in government has always been a hit-and-miss affair. Just ask John Turner, Ernie Eves or Bernard Landry, to name just those three. They all led the governing parties they had taken over from successful predecessors, to the opposition benches.

As dismal as the re-election track record of Canadaís female premiers to date may be, they initially proved to be more adept at giving their parties a longer lease in government than many of the male counterparts selected to lead in the same circumstances.

The exercise of power is intellectually depleting, and that goes a long way to explain why most parties do not age well in government. That’s a reality even Canadaís most electorally successful political organizations can attest to.

Think of the self-destructive clan war between the Jean ChrÈtien and Paul Martin factions that came to consume the federal Liberals at the end of their previous reign, or the post-Mulroney schisms that pitted conservative against conservative for a decade nationally and ended almost half a century of Tory rule in Alberta three years ago.

The advent of female premiers in Canada coincided with a time when the ties that used to bind voters to political parties were becoming increasingly frayed.

In New Brunswick in 2010 and in Nova Scotia three years later, voters declined for the first time in the modern history of those provinces to give incumbent governments (led by male premiers) a second mandate.

Greater voter mobility – if you can call it that – also led to the 2011 orange wave in Quebec and to Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented feat of leading a federal party from third place to a majority government in 2015.

In the era of the political consumer, the average life expectancy of a party in power – be it led by male or female leaders – could be getting shorter.

As Wynne was pre-emptively conceding defeat last weekend, the members of the Bloc QuÈbÈcois were firing their first female leader.

At her parting news conference on Monday, Martine Ouellet noted that the alleged authoritarian style that led to her overthrow paled in comparison to the ironclad discipline imposed on the Bloc by Lucien Bouchard and Gilles Duceppe.

The inference was that she had been treated differently on account of her gender. But there was a more fundamental difference between Ouelletís short tenure and those of the Bouchard/Duceppe tandem.

In contrast with her predecessors, Ouellet did not get any of the MPs who served under her elected. None had reason to feel beholden to her for his or her seat in the House of Commons.

Inasmuch as he comes from a provincial legislature and has yet to lead his troops in Parliament, let alone in an election, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh shares some of Ouellet’s circumstances. And he, too, has had a taste of the medicine that ended up poisoning her brief leadership tenure.

Over his first months as leader, Singh has had to walk back some publicly stated positions in the face of pushback from his caucus. Some of that pushback took place in public. If Singh were to try to use the same inflexible caucus management approach as Ouellet did, he too would be living dangerously.

That would not be because he is the first visible minority politician to lead a main federal party, but because he has yet to acquire the moral authority that comes from having demonstrated his worth as leader on the electoral battlefield.

Chantal eÈbert is a columnist based in Ottawa covering politics.

Follow her on Twitter: @ChantalHbert

Copyright 2018-Torstar Syndication Services