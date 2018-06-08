100 plus seniors come out for afternoon tea

Above: Mayor and Council with some residents from Heritage Place Lodge.

by Lucie Roy

The Town of Morinville Community Services held their Seniors’ Tea on Thursday at the MCCC.

More than 100 seniors attended the event which included tea, coffee and desserts served by Mayor and Council.

Entertainment was provided by David Jukebox Leigh with many favourite songs enjoyed by the seniors.

Many more wore garden hats this year and it was a tough choice to pick the four winners with so many great hats.

Winners were Mae Vereschagin, Roberta Freethy, Susan Simmons and Donna Hawley.


Jukebox Leigh singing to Susan.


Councillor Sarah Hall with Susan Simmons.


Councillor Lawrence Giffin with Donna Hawley.


Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe with Mae Vereschagin.


Mayor Barry Turner with Roberta Freethy.

