Rotarians celebrate mentor program with year-end gathering

On Wednesday members of the Rotary Club of Morinville Mentorship Program along with the mentees gathered at the MCCC for the year-end Celebration.

Rebecca Sharpe, Parkland County Program Facilitator, Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters was also in attendance.

There were 13 matches and 12 mentors this year in the program with students from Morinville Public School and Notre Dame.

Mentors and mentees enjoyed a hot dog lunch with snacks and cookies and made a presentation to the group on the year and what it meant to them.

Master of Ceremony and organizer Gordon Boddez, Rotary Club of Morinville Vocational Service Chair, spoke on the year ahead and hopes to eventually include Camilla School and Alexander in the program.

MPS Principal Shawna Walter, Sandi Verhulst, Kristin Anthony, Rene Chevalier, Gordon Boddez, Laura Greening-Boddez, Carol Kaup, Judy Carver, Jeannette Mac Millan (organizer), Lisa Kleparchuk Vice-Principal Notre Dame School took time for a group photo.

Absent from photo were mentors Debbie Brenneis, Kathy Sandmaier, Merry de Champlain, Simonne Chevalier, Nicky Coughlin and Alanna Hnatiw.

Mentor Alanna Hnatiw, Rebecca Sharpe, Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters and mentor Debbie Brenneis