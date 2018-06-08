Town Recreation & Culture Master Plan survey

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is seeking input on its Recreation & Culture Master Plan, a project that is scheduled for completion in December and will set the standard for everything from parks, trails, recreation and culture programming and event goals.

A survey is currently underway until June 30 at https://ca.surveygizmo.com/s3/50030993/MorinvilleHousehold.

The Town says the Master Plan will “assess the current state of indoor & outdoor facilities, active lifestyle opportunities, and services and seeks to identify priorities and recommendations to meet the needs of residents and visitors over the next 10 years.”

“Feedback from residents help us identify recreation priorities,” said Director of Community & Protective Services, David Schaefer. “As the community continues to grow, it is important that we know what impacts may be expected. The need for trails, new sports like pickleball, and frisbee golf are items that we want to capture. Toboggan hills or outdoor rinks are also activities that we want to know about to better ensure we plan for year-round activities.”

RC Strategies + PERC (a planning company) are leading the development of the Town’s plan, having previously completed Morinville’s Recreation Needs Assessment in 2016. Another planning company – EDS – is working with the Town as well.

