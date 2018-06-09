Library launches LGBTQ+ program with Pride Party

by Stephen Dafoe

A Pride Party took place on 100 Avenue next to the Morinville Community Library Friday afternoon. Library program coordinator Stacey Buga, one of the organizers for the event, said the event was to demonstrate support and acceptance of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Party coincided with Edmonton’s Pride Festival and included guests from St. Albert Pride, Outloud St. Albert, PFLAG Canada, and the Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness.

The event was open to the public but was aimed at teen and adult LGBTQ+ members as well as rainbow community allies.

Information, resources, and support were provided by the guests. Face painters were on hand to decorate participants with rainbow designs and Morinville Dairy Queen offered free summer treats.

Friday’s Pride Party was the kickoff for a new LGBTQ+ program for teens called the Alliance Network.

The Library says the group will be private, confidential, and co-facilitated by Program Coordinator Stacey Buga and Supervisor Ashley Cain. Through it, LGBTQ+ youth will have an opportunity to access books, films and music relevant to the community, socialize with other like-minded teens, and access information regarding resources offered by LGBTQ+ organizations in the region.

Visit the Morinville Community Library for more details on the program and its meeting times.

Morinville will once again raise the Pride Flag above Town Hall on June 12 at 6:30 p.m.