3061 1 Combat Engineer Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps hold annual review

by Lucie Roy

The 3061 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) held their 19th Annual Ceremonial Review at the Morinville Curling Club on Saturday.

On hand to make the presentations was 3061(1CER )RCACC Commanding Officer Captain RS Hagerty, Training Staff Captain K.Thibault, Captain A. Race and Lieutenant K. Brissette along with Army Cadet League Representative Mrs.Doris Ralph, members of the Lions Club of Morinville and Morinville Legion Branch 176 President Ira Austin, who was also the Reviewing Officer.

Promotions and Awards presented included Qualifications and Promotions, Most Improved Cadet, Best NCM Award, Most Outstanding Cadet, Top Biathlete and Cadet Service Certificates.

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Mrs. Marilynne Kuchta, Morinville Legion Sponsor Liaison Representative for 13 years of service and contributions.

LCpl Sarah Kirsop received the Level 1 Green Star and her brother Cpl Paul Kirsop the Level 2 Red Star Qualification. Both were recognized for their positive and great interest within their Junior Star Level Program and both were also promoted.

The Biathlon Top Section Award was presented to WO Tyrell Flett and MCpl Michyalla Brissette for best score in the Individual Category of the Summer Biathlon Competition.

Brissette also received her Level 3 Silver Star Qualification, promoted to Sgt and received the Award for Most Outstanding Cadet.

Sgt Sabrina Keane, WO Tyrell Flett and CWO Karl Hartmann are moving on and received their Cadet Service Recognition Certificate for having successfully completed the Terms of Service within the Cadet Organization of Canada.

Most Improved Cadet Award was presented to Cpl Colby Goodman.

Several demonstrations on various programs and activities were also featured which included drill, map and compass, marksmanship and physical fitness.



MCpl Michyalla Brissette receiving the Top Biathlon Award. Dhe also received her Level 3 Silver Star Qualification, promoted to Sgt and received the Award for Most Outstanding Cadet.



Reviewing Officer Ira Austin presented the Most Outstanding Cadet Award to Sgt Brissette.



Most Improved Cadet Award went to Cpl Colby Goodman. The award was presented by Mrs. Doris Ralph, League Representative.