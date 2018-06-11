Community Champions: Getzlaf Community Spirit ALS Walk team hits 122% of goal

by Morinville News Staff

Submitted Photos

Morinville resident and town of Morinville employee Danny Getzlaf was joined by his Community Spirit team at the ALS walk on Saturday. Getzlaf and his team have been fundraising to hit their goal of $30,000.

In recent weeks, Getzlaf who was recently diagnosed with ALS, was supported locally by Hunter’s Print and Copy who made Danny Getzlaf buttons, as well as Coach’s Corner and the Morinville Fish & Game Association who held fundraisers. Combined with walk pledges, Getzlaf’s Community Spirit Team exceeded their goal of $30,000.

“A huge “THANK YOU” to each and every one of you for helping Danny exceed his fundraising goal, with more still coming in,” wrote wife Linda Getzlaf on Facebook Saturday. “We are so fortunate and grateful to have so many wonderful friends in our lives. We love you all!”

As of Saturday evening, the team had raised $36,695.53.

In an Instagram post, Getzlaf’s daughter wrote that real men wear pink and embrace a purple diagnosis with courage.

“My dad single-handed raised $22,000, placing him in the top individual fundraising spot for ALS Alberta provincial walk,” she wrote. “So thankful for this time and the incredible support group my dad has.”