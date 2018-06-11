Editorial: All Good Things Must Come To An End – eventually even this publication

MorinvilleNews.com is eight years old today.

This ninth year will be our last year of operation.

It has been a pleasure bringing you the news you need to know from every corner of our community, celebrating our champions and newsmakers and mourning our losses together.

We will continue to partake of all this community has to offer and will continue to give back to this community as best we are able.

We will continue to provide you with unbiased, objective community news covering all aspects of our community with integrity and journalistic fairness right up until the day it is time to say our final farewell.

We love this community and we continue to keep you informed purely because of that love of community.

– Stephen Dafoe Publisher