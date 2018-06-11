Morinville RCMP investigate motor vehicle collision involving cyclist

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a black Toyota Highlander SUV and a youth on a bicycle at the corner of 101 Avenue and 100 Street in Morinville Monday morning.

Based on the investigation, police say the black Toyota Highlander was travelling westbound on 101 Avenue and was making a right hand turn onto 100 street when it was struck by a youth on a pedal bike travelling westbound. The youth was transported by EMS to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is still under investigation

The Morinville RCMP are taking the opportunity to remind the public of some rules for safe cycling:

· Cyclists must obey all traffic control devices including stop signs, and traffic lights;

· Cyclists do not have the right away in crosswalks, and must dismount and walk their bikes across to be considered pedestrians;

· Cyclists under the age of 18 are required by Alberta law to wear a helmet;

· Cyclists are subject to fines under the Traffic Safety Act for violations;

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520.

Shortly after Monday’s incident, the Town of Morinville issued a news release on their Facebook page indicating the Town of Morinville would conduct a review of the intersection in the coming weeks and report back to the community on any changes or improvements that can be made.