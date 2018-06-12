Morinville raises Pride flag

by Lucie Roy

In celebration of Pride Week, the raising of the Pride Flag took place at Morinville Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

A short reception took place in Council Chambers immediately following the flag raising.

Mayor Barry Turner read the Proclamation to proclaim June 10-16 Pride Week in Morinville.

In part he read,”The intent of Pride Week is to promote Morinville as a safe and welcoming place for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities to attend school, to work, to raise a family, to start a business, to live.

“Every person in our town is entitled to be treated with dignity and worth and without discrimination, prejudice and harassment.”