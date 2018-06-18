Government to offer free legal advice for survivors of sexual violence

Jun 18, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Province 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says a new pilot program will assist survivors of sexual violence with understanding their rights and provide options as they seek healing and justice.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Edmonton received $700,000 from the Status of Women to create, implement and evaluate three-year pilot program giving sexual violence survivors free, confidential legal advice.

The program will launch in November and be open to adult survivors of all genders who have experienced sexual violence in Alberta, regardless of how much time has passed since the incident.

Many survivors do not report sexual violence incidents because they fear they’ll be dismissed or re-traumatized, or they don’t know how to navigate the process.

The government says the program will give survivors a better understanding of their legal options, including accessing the criminal justice system, submitting a human rights complaint or pursuing a civil claim.

The pilot program will offer free legal advice in communities served by the Elizabeth Fry Society, including Edmonton, Stony Plain, Morinville, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Ponoka, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Red Deer and some Indigenous communities.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7808 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

People

Government says new volunteer screening program improves safety

Jan 31, 2017 admin People, Province 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesAlberta Culture and Tourism’s new Volunteer Screening Program offers non-profit organizations with resources to reinforce existing or create strong new volunteer screening practices.

The government says non-profit voluntary sector stakeholders and police agencies provided input for the tools.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Cannabis operation among 17 businesses to receive CITC tax credits. Third round now open

Feb 6, 2018 admin Business, Province 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesThe province says Alberta will see thousands of new jobs and more than one billion dollars invested into diversifying the economy as a result of the province’s Capital Investment Tax Credit (CITC). […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Province restores rural road funding

Nov 15, 2016 admin Local News, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Reading Time: 1 minuteThe province says its new Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) program better meets municipality’s needs. The Government of Alberta has restored funding to STIP as part of its $34.8-billion Capital Plan. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*