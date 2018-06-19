Lions distribute Canadian flags to Grade 1 students

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

Students from Morinville Public School and Ecole Notre Dame received their certificates and Canadian flags from members of the Lions Club of Morinville on Monday as part of Project Pride.

Lions Project Pride is a program for Canadian Lions Clubs to express their pride in Canada. The Lions have the opportunity to instil pride in their community by presenting a Canadian flag and a certificate to Grade 1 students.

In part, the Certificate reads: “My country is Canada. I am free to be ME regardless of my colour or beliefs. The symbol of my country is the Maple Leaf. I am proud to be Canadian.”

A verse on the flag is also read to all students.

The flag presentation represents the diversity of our country and the pride we have in being Canadian.

Lions from British Columbia to Newfoundland distribute over 40,000 flags every year.

Sturgeon Heights School will be receiving their certificates and flags on Tuesday morning.

The Lions Project Pride is in support of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides programs with all proceeds to the Dog Guides Programs.