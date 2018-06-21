Alexander and Morinville unite for Treaty Six flag raising

Reading Time: 3 minutes



The event concluded with a friendship dance with those in attendance.

by Lucie Roy

On National Indigenous Peoples Day a celebration was held in Morinville along with the Treaty 6 Flag raising in the St.Jean Baptiste Park.

In attendance were Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick, Band Council members, Elder Roy Arcand, members of Morinville Council, RCMP, CPO, Fire Department, 300 students from Morinville Public School and residents and guests.

Alexander Elder Roy Arcand is the great, great, grandson of Katstaweskam, the first Chief of Alexander. Arcand spoke at the ceremony and was part of the flag raising ceremony.

In his speech, Mayor Barry Turner said, “For me, this is a day to celebrate our First Nations. Today we raise the Treaty 6 Flag and recognize our First Nations history, culture and contribution to our nation.”

He went on to say, “Today I am proud to raise the Treaty 6 Flag as a symbol of Morinville’s recognition of Alexander First Nations Kipohtakaw and the spirit of Treaty 6.”

The greetings were followed by the flag raising, songs and Dignitary Round Dance.

This was followed by students from MPS who sang Today I’m Gonna Try and Change the World by Johnny Reed.

Alexander Drummers and Dancers performed with a finale of a Friendship Round Dance with all in attendance invited to participate.

In June 2017 the Government of Canada announced that from here forward the intention is to rename National Aboriginal Day to National Indigenous Peoples’ Day.



Alexander First Nation Senior Princess



Raising the Treaty 6 flag was Elder Roy Arcand and Mayor Barry Turner.