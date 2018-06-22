Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards nominations open

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Nominations have now opened for the Stars of Alberta awards, which recognize exemplary service of volunteers whose contributions have made a lasting impact on their communities and the lives of their fellow Albertans.

Albertans have until Sept.21 to make a nomination.

“It is thanks to the generosity and community spirit of volunteers that vulnerable Albertans can access critical social services and we can all take part in the cultural and recreational programs and activities we need and enjoy,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism in a release Friday.

There are six awards in total, two in each of three categories: youth, adult and senior. The awards will be presented Dec. 5 during International Volunteer Day.

Nominations can be made online at alberta.ca/stars-awards.