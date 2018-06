Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

Fiddling at its best took place Friday night at the Fable Gardens Hall.

Great musicians and entertainers Alfie Myhre, one of Canada’s top fiddlers and fiddle champion son Byron performed at the show.

Joining them on stage were special guests Ed Bulger and Paul Smith.

Fable Gardens Hall was also home to the Polyester Coyotes show on Saturday night.

The two shows were fundraisers for the Morinville Festival Society and the St. Jean Baptiste Music Ministry.