Jessica Martel Memorial Run completes its sixth year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The Jessica Martel Memorial Run held their 6th Annual event on Sunday.

More than 150 runners gathered at the Rendez-Vous Centre for the warm-up and exercise with Michelle Logan owner of Fit Girl Athletics.

The 5-kilometre and 10-km run/walk included a free pancake breakfast in the Rendez-Vous, free shirt, and Dairy Queen handed out free Dilly bars at the race.

This year a family with five generations attended the walk. Grandmother Tasha Potiuk, Great Grandmother Caryl Porlier, Mother Alexandra Potiuk and seated Great Great Grandmother Jean Hadlow holding 5-week-old Marilyn Armstrong.

Hunter Vogl who took part in the Lemonade Day event on Saturday presented $60 of his earnings to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

Kristopher Porlier accepted the money on behalf of the Foundation. On the envelope, Hunter wrote “Squeeze the Day.”