Jessica Martel Memorial Run completes its sixth year

Jun 24, 2018
by Lucie Roy

The Jessica Martel Memorial Run held their 6th Annual event on Sunday.

More than 150 runners gathered at the Rendez-Vous Centre for the warm-up and exercise with Michelle Logan owner of Fit Girl Athletics.

The 5-kilometre and 10-km run/walk included a free pancake breakfast in the Rendez-Vous, free shirt, and Dairy Queen handed out free Dilly bars at the race.

This year a family with five generations attended the walk. Grandmother Tasha Potiuk, Great Grandmother Caryl Porlier, Mother Alexandra Potiuk and seated Great Great Grandmother Jean Hadlow holding 5-week-old Marilyn Armstrong.

Hunter Vogl who took part in the Lemonade Day event on Saturday presented $60 of his earnings to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

Kristopher Porlier accepted the money on behalf of the Foundation. On the envelope, Hunter wrote “Squeeze the Day.”

