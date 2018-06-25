Editorial: If you enjoyed the festival, let’s help support it

Reading Time: 1 minute

It’s Monday. The tents are down, the rides are gone, and all that remains of Morinville Festival Days 2018 is the memory of a weekend of stuff to do – mostly for free.

But festivals aren’t free. They cost money in municipal contributions, corporate sponsorships, and small business donations, not to mention countless hours of sweat equity from organizers and volunteers.

The Morinville Festival Society strives to provide yearly festivals in Morinville. For as long as this publication can recall, there has been someone at the helm to bring back the spirit of Frontier Days that were popular here for so long. Joel Chevalier, Ron Cust, Paul Smith, and Korien Sampson have all brought their distinct talents and direction to the festival, spending countless hours and making as many sacrifices to keep you and your family entertained for a few days.

As the society wrote: “The purpose of festivals is to bring various groups together to enhance community involvement. We strive to promote Morinville and area to enhance its economic development.”

But like many non-profits, the funding seems to steadily diminish as fewer local businesses can afford to sponsor activities and initiatives.

And so the Festival Society is looking to raise $20,000 by the end of summer, monies they say will ensure they have the funds to bring the level of entertainment that Morinville deserves.

If you have enjoyed this past weekend’s festival, and the video above is there to remind you of the fun we all had, we encourage you to make a donation to the Festival Society through their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/morinville-festival-society?member=334798.