Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools recognizes staff, determines borders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools held their last Board of Trustees 2017-2018 Regular meeting on Monday night.

The meeting included the recognition of staff members for their academic achievements during the year.

Four were recognized for completion of the Master of Education in Curriculum and Leadership; Nicole Baker of RS Fowler Catholic Junior High School, Julie Bedi of St. Gabriel High School, Christina MacKinnon of Ecole Father Jan and Cara Mazur, Vice Principal of G.H. Primeau.

Presentations were made by Serena Shaw Board Chair and St Albert Ward and Rene Tremblay, Vice Chair and Morinville Ward.

Year-end School Resource Officer Reports from the Morinville and St. Albert RCMP was presented by Constable Peter Tearle, Morinville and Corporal Laurel Kading St Albert.

After careful consideration of the feedback received from the Elementary English School Boundary options presented to the public, the Board of Trustees approved Option A for the Elementary English School Boundaries for Ecole Notre Dame and St. Kateri Tekakwitha. This is to be effective on the first operational day to coincide with the school opening date.

The St. Kateri Tekakwitha includes areas west of 100 Street and North of the railway tracks in town, areas of Carbondale, Namao 4×4 north of Hwy 37 and rural areas surrounding Morinville in Ward 2.

Notre Dame includes areas east of 100 Street and North of the railway Tracks in town.

There is no boundary option for French Immersion.

The Board of Trustees provided intent to reappoint David Keohane as Superintendent of Schools for Greater St. Albert Roman Catholic Separate School District No.734, for a further five-year term after the expiry of his current contract on June 30, 2019. The new contract, which is subject to approval by the Minister of Education, would begin on July 1, 2019 and expire on June 30, 2024.

Nicole Baker- RS Fowler Junior High School with Vice Chair Rene Tremblay and Board Chair Serena Shaw.

Christina MacKinnon- Ecole Father Jan, Vice Chair Rene Tremblay and Board Chair Serena Shaw.

G.H. Primeau Vice Principal Cara Mazur, Vice Chair Rene Tremblay and Board Chair Serena Shaw.

RCMP Cst. Peter Tearle, School Resource Officer presenting his 2017-2018 report at the Board mtg.