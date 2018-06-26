It’s Your Business: Morinville Sports open in new, expanded location

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Morinville Sports co-owner Scott Richardson stands by their line of fashion clothing. – S Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Sports has more space and more product in their recently opened 100 Street location across from Home Hardware.

Over the past several months, Kelly and Yvette Richardson have taken the former Morinville Flooring property and reconstructed it into a two-story retail and office location, the lower half now occupied by son Scott Richardson and his wife Ashley, owners of Morinville Sports.

“We would be over double the size of the last store,” Scott Richardson said, noting the move to the new location means more product and services. “We want to expand into more [fashion] clothing. We will be getting into more men’s and women’s clothing, along with still having sports equipment and hard goods – a little more selection of all of it.”

Richardson said the store would also expand from their current line of athletic shoes into lifestyle shoes – walking and everyday shoes – as well as expanding the existing line of running shoes.

The new space, double the original size, will also allow the Richardson’s to showcase better the product lines they have, and open space for more.

The Richardsons will be moving their embroidery machine to the store to be able to provide on-site work for local teams and businesses.

“We do anything that’s custom, whether it is businesses or sporting teams,” Richardson said of their embroidery work. “We can do hoodies, t-shirts, pens, coffee cups, all that stuff.”

The recent move from 100 Avenue to 100 Street is the Richardson’s second business move in three years. The family started Morinville Sports in their home initially, moving their skate sharpener out of the garage when they were able to find a downtown location.

“We went from the garage to the first retail location, which was about 1300 square feet,” Richardson said. “The first two years of business were like every other business – tough to make ends meet some days. The last year-and-a-half, business has picked up.”

As the company was coming to the end of its lease on 100 Street, they felt the business had evolved and grown enough to look for a larger location.

That opportunity came when Richardson’s parents bought the Morinville Flooring property.

MIXED CONSTRUCTION OFFERS MORE SPACE FOR MORE BUSINESSES

The building itself is an interesting story. The senior Richardsons took the existing Morinville Flooring location, removed the front portion, which was a house, and built the two-story modern building while leaving the entire rear of the facility intact. That mix of old and new construction has resulted in a retail location on the bottom and retail or office space above.

The bottom retail location is 3,000 square feet, and the upstairs section offers 1,000 square feet of space.

Occupancy of the additional space will become available this summer.