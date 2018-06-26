New funds for Indigenous green economy projects

Above: Minister Feehan and Chief Billy Morin, (centre), Rik Kaminsky (far left) and council members attend announcement at Enoch Cree Nation.

by Morinville News Staff

The province says more Indigenous communities and organizations will benefit from programs that create jobs, cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy bills.

A high level of interest by Indigenous communities in participating in the government’s Indigenous climate leadership programs has prompted the government to increase funding from $35 million to nearly $50 million.

“We have heard loud and clear from Indigenous communities that these programs work which is why we have chosen to increase funding,” said Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations. “There is tremendous interest in this program. Last year, 125 projects in 66 Indigenous communities or organizations were completed and we expect the number of projects to rise this year.”

The federal government provided $7 million to the province for the initiatives. The province is using the federal money this year and next to boost funding for its Alberta Indigenous Solar Program and Alberta Indigenous Energy Efficiency (Retrofit) Program.

