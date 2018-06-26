Strongest man champion to take on Morinville Fire Department’s pump truck

Jun 26, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Standing by a vintage Morinville firetruck, flexing his muscles, it is pretty obvious that Scott Wallace, B.C.’s strongest man in 2016, could haul it down the road with little effort.

But on Canada Day, the now resident of Morinville is going to take on the Morinville Fire Department’s pumper truck, a unit several times the size and weight of the old classic Wallace flexed his muscles beside during last weekend’s Show and Shine.

The effort will be for the entertainment of residents of his new home, and to assist the Morinville Food Bank in stocking their shelves over the summer.

Wallace, originally from Alberta, began competing in Strong Man competitions in 2012 in British Columbia. Over the past five-and-a-half years of competing, Wallace has developed a large social media following, won Strongest Man in 2016, and finished seventh in Canadian Nationals.

He took a break from the sport for the past while – and is now getting back into training locally at the Body Shop.

“Brad follows me on Facebook and was super excited to have me at his gym,” Wallace said. “He asked if I’d be interested in doing something like this [truck pull] and we talked about it and decided to do it on Canada Day as part of the festivities,” Wallace said. “I’m going to pull the big truck over by [St. Jean] Baptiste Park. You can come out and watch and bring some donations for the food bank.”

Wallace said the average pull is between 25 and 50 feet. The pull will take place at 2 p.m.

“The truck pull is one of my favourite events,” he said. “It’s always been one of my best events to do. This will be my third truck pull for charity. One I did in B.C., we raised enough money to build a playground.

“Now I get a chance to do one in my new hometown and raise some food for the food bank.”

You can follow Chris Wallace on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ScottWallaceStrongmanCompetitor/

