Morinville Council Briefs

Above: Video of June 26 Council meeting from the Town of Morinville

RCMP present quarterly report

RCMP Sergeant Chris Palfy presented to Council at the June 26 meeting on policing plans for the community and on the work already being done.

One of the highlights of the report was the inclusion of statistics on various areas of crime over the past few years, reprinted below.

Council approves borrowing bylaw for rec facility

Above: Work is moving forward on the recreation facility east of town. This phase of the recreation facility will include a replacement arena for the aging Ray McDonald Sports Centre, a three-court field house, running/walking track, fitness room, fitness equipment, and a concession area. – Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff with files from Tristan Turner

Morinville Council unanimously approved Second and Third Reading of a borrowing bylaw for the recreation facility east of town that could see the municipality coming close to its self-imposed debt limit of $25,133,097.

Council approved the bylaw with an up-to $22,020,000 price tag, a worst-case borrowing scenario for the roughly $30 million project. Although Council approved the maximum amount that would be required, Chief Financial Officer Shawna Jason has said she has budgeted $6,185,000 in sponsorships and fundraising for the project.

This phase of the recreation facility will include a replacement arena for the aging Ray McDonald Sports Centre, a three-court field house, running/walking track, fitness room, fitness equipment, and a concession area.

The monies will be debentured as required to meet construction targets. The term of those debentures will be 15 to 20 years. The debentures will primarily be paid off through Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) grant funding through the province, and Federal Gas Tax funding.