Morinville RCMP respond to train and vehicle collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP
Sturgeon County – This afternoon at approximately 1:15 p.m., Morniville RCMP responded to a report of a collision of a train and truck at Range Road 264 and Township Road 562 in Sturgeon County.
Preliminary investigation determined the truck proceeded through a stop sign and was stuck by a moving train. The lone occupant, a 24-year-old male was extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital. No one else was injured. The train was able to proceed after debris was removed from the collision area.
The investigation continues and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.
Hope he’s okay!!
The news story said serious but non life threatening injuries.
Ty Alderman Brown no shit. He literally got hit by a train. I’m sure full injuries havnt been released. I know someone who had “non life threatening injuries” from an accident four months ago. She’s still learning to walk again. That doesn’t mean anything!
Wow. Sorry for offending you….
I’d say if you don’t have life threatening injuries, and you’re not dead, you’re probably okay to an extent. But go ahead and start swearing for no reason.
Ty Alderman Brown lol. Shit?!? Really Ty? That’s hardly a swear!! And I’m only getting upset because you always try to make everyone else wrong. It’s annoying!
well the idiot should have stopped!!
That is not nice to say he has family who could read this. Maybe he did not want to stop. How about my heart goes out to the family that usually works better.