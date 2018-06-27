Morinville RCMP respond to train and vehicle collision

Jun 27, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 7
Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County – This afternoon at approximately 1:15 p.m., Morniville RCMP responded to a report of a collision of a train and truck at Range Road 264 and Township Road 562 in Sturgeon County.

Preliminary investigation determined the truck proceeded through a stop sign and was stuck by a moving train. The lone occupant, a 24-year-old male was extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital. No one else was injured. The train was able to proceed after debris was removed from the collision area.

The investigation continues and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7839 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

7 Comments

    • Ty Alderman Brown no shit. He literally got hit by a train. I’m sure full injuries havnt been released. I know someone who had “non life threatening injuries” from an accident four months ago. She’s still learning to walk again. That doesn’t mean anything!

      Reply

    • Wow. Sorry for offending you….
      I’d say if you don’t have life threatening injuries, and you’re not dead, you’re probably okay to an extent. But go ahead and start swearing for no reason.

      Reply

    • Ty Alderman Brown lol. Shit?!? Really Ty? That’s hardly a swear!! And I’m only getting upset because you always try to make everyone else wrong. It’s annoying!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*