Morinville RCMP respond to train and vehicle collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County – This afternoon at approximately 1:15 p.m., Morniville RCMP responded to a report of a collision of a train and truck at Range Road 264 and Township Road 562 in Sturgeon County.

Preliminary investigation determined the truck proceeded through a stop sign and was stuck by a moving train. The lone occupant, a 24-year-old male was extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital. No one else was injured. The train was able to proceed after debris was removed from the collision area.

The investigation continues and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.