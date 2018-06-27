The Soaring Pig Column: Sage Pork Chops [VIDEO]

Sage pork chops are an easy-to-make supper meal that uses minimum ingredients. Tender, savoury and you can cut it with a fork.

INGREDIENTS

4 – pork chops
12 – cremini mushrooms
1/2 an onion
beef stock or beef stock cube
sage
salt
pepper

RUB

Mix 2 tsp sage with 1 tsp each of salt and pepper.
Rub pork chops well on both sides

DIRECTIONS

Cut mushrooms and onions to your taste

Melt two tbsp butter in a pan

Sautee pork chops in butter five minutes per side

Add mushrooms and onions and cover in beef stock

Simmer on low heat for 45 minutes

