The Soaring Pig Column: Sage Pork Chops [VIDEO]

Sage pork chops are an easy-to-make supper meal that uses minimum ingredients. Tender, savoury and you can cut it with a fork.
INGREDIENTS
4 – pork chops
12 – cremini mushrooms
1/2 an onion
beef stock or beef stock cube
sage
salt
pepper
RUB
Mix 2 tsp sage with 1 tsp each of salt and pepper.
Rub pork chops well on both sides
DIRECTIONS
Cut mushrooms and onions to your taste
Melt two tbsp butter in a pan
Sautee pork chops in butter five minutes per side
Add mushrooms and onions and cover in beef stock
Simmer on low heat for 45 minutes
