Canada Day celebrations are coming up

The flags are flying above Main Street in preparation for the annual Canada Day in the park celebrations running Sunday from noon until 3 p.m.

Although the festivities and participation have grown under the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society over the years since it was reintroduced, the Society announced last year that it was passing the torch to the Town. Past organizer Murray Knight and the rest of the society are taking on a supportive role this year, including organizing the mini flags placed on residential lawns.

This year’s event starts at noon with a free hot dog lunch supplied by Morinville Town Council. Opening ceremonies will commence at 12:45 p.m. and include the raising of the flag and singing of the National Anthem at 1 p.m. in English and French. The serving of cake, ice cream, and watermelon will follow the formal portion of the event. Other activities include face painting, bouncy castles, games and live music in the park from noon until 2:30 p.m.

Morinville strong man Scott Wallace is set to pull the Morinville pumper truck at 2:30 by St. Jean Baptiste Park.

Canada Day festivities will include fireworks booming above town around 10:45 p.m. The fireworks will be set off behind the arena.

Also taking place in Town on Canada Day is a Legion Open House at 2 p.m. and family karaoke at the Legion at 3 p.m. The Legion is also hosting a ticketed bbq from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance form Legion members.

