Chamber cuts the ribbon at new office location

Reading Time: 1 minute

Julie Ryvers, Shaun Thompson, President, Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce and Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, Lisa Ryvers. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Grand Opening of the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce New Offices was held on Wednesday.

Located at 100 Block West, they are located on the main floor along with other businesses and have a shared space concept, which includes a meeting room.

Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, Councillor Lawrence Giffin and Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Councillor Pat Tighe, members of the St. Albert & District Chamber and Redwater & District Chamber of Commerce were some of those in attendance.

The Ribbon Cutting was performed by Mayor Barry Turner & Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce President Shaun Thompson.

Thompson thanked everyone who made the move to the new office possible and mentioned Chamber members Samantha Olson, Matt Meunier, Estella Oates, Simon Boersma for their dedication and doing a lot for getting the whole thing of getting there and set up happen and thanked Scott Jendruck.

Thompson said, “We are super excited for the year ahead and it is about the value added for us and great partnerships.”

A welcome to 100 Block West by Scott Jendruck of Trade Developments was followed by an invite to tour the building and some of the suites upstairs.

Jendruck said, “I worked closely with Diane {Mineault- Chamber Manager} and the Board to move this Professional Centre concept.”

Also with two office spaces in the same area is Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

Kris Porlier, Director with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) said, “We are extremely happy to be here. It is a connection to the business community. We now have an official presence so that is great.”