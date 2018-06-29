Best Gardens contest open for nominees

Morinville’s Best Garden contest is on for its 11th year and the Town of Morinville is looking for nominees by July 20. The contest will take place July 25.

The annual neighbourhood pride and town beautification contest is designed to encouraging environmental responsibility and sustainable gardening, including water conservation, use of native plants, composting, and integrated pest management.

There are six categories this year: Unique Container, Entire Yard-Front to Back, Outdoor Living Area, Perennial Garden, Kids Garden, and Best Lawn.

“Recognizing Morinville’s Best Gardens is important. Residents and businesses put a lot of time and effort into enhancing their gardens and properties,” said Chantal Godberson, Events and Culture Programmer in a release Thursday. “This amazing work builds pride and adds beauty to our community and should be acknowledged.”

Nomination forms as well as the complete rules and regulations are available:

• Online at: www.morinville.ca
• At the Community Services Office (Morinville Community Cultural Centre) 9502 – 100 Avenue
• By contacting Community Services at 780-939-7839 or via email at chantal.godberson@morinville.ca

Morinville Community Gardens members judge the gardens July 25. First prize in each of the categories is a gift certificate for Home Hardware.

