Morinville celebrates Canada Day

by Lucie Roy

The Town of Morinville Canada Day Celebrations took place Sunday in the St. Jean Baptiste Park.

Mayor and Council provided a free BBQ Hotdog Lunch and served more than 1700 hot dogs followed by full slab cakes (16 x 24) that served 1000 people.

Members of the Morinville 3061 (1 CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps volunteered for the day and worked at the prize table.

Games and activities for young and old and access to the Museum to view the many displays was followed by live entertainment by Paul Smith, Ed Bulger and daughter Sarah and the Edmonton Transit System (ETS) Pipes and Drums Band.

Kyrsti MacDonald was the Master of Ceremonies for the event and provided all information in French and English.

MacDonald said,”This morning a dedicated group of volunteers went around town and placed thousands of Canadian Flags on lawns. This is a unique tradition that happens every year in Morinville. We would like to thank those volunteers for their hard work in spreading Canadian pride. There were over 100 volunteers that placed over 3890 flags.”

The colour party from the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Br. 176 was led by Piper Claude Valcourt, who is part of the ETS Pipe and Drum Band.

Grade 2 student Swasti Sharma, who entered a Canada Day colouring contest that was open to students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 and won the contest in her age group, was presented the Canada Flag by the Legion Sergeant-at-arms.

She helped raise the Canada Flag with Mayor Barry Turner and assistance by Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer.

The winner of each age group had the opportunity to raise the Canadian Flag. There were 45 entries which will be displayed at the MCCC for the month of July.

Morinville strongman Scott Wallace also pulled the Morinville Fire Department’s pumper truck through the back road of St. Jean Baptiste Park.