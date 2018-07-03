The Soaring Pig: Rhubarb Barbecue Sauce

Reading Time: 1 minute

Rhubarb is not popular in my home, and the same can be said for many homes. Outside strawberry/rhubarb pies and rhubarb cobbler, there is not much you can do with it.

We went looking for something different to do with rhubarb and came upon the idea of barbecue sauce. The recipes we found were too tangy, so with some modifications, we’ve come up with this recipe, which has already been tried on chicken wings and as a base for a sausage pizza.

Rhubarb BBQ sauce

INGREDIENTS

5 cups rhubarb stalk, washed and cut

1/2 cup coconut sugar

4 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 cup ketchup

1 can tomato paste

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp liquid smoke

2 tbsp garlic, pressed or finely minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, finely minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

DIRECTIONS

1/ Add rhubarb

2/ Add sweet ingredients

3/ Add everything else

4/ Mix thoroughly

5/ Stir over medium-high heat until bubbling

6/ Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes

7/ Purree or put into a blender

8/ Let cool and place in jars

Editor’s Note: We’ll have our recipe for Rhubarb Relish and Rhubarb Simple Syrup later this week.