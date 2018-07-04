The Soaring Pig: Rhubarb Relish

Jul 4, 2018 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion, Food & Health 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Looking for something different to do with rhubarb besides the standard strawberry/rhubarb pies and rhubarb cobbler, we started making rhubarb barbecue sauce.

Here is something else you can do with this season’s crop.

Rhubarb Relish

INGREDIENTS

2 cups chopped rhubarb
2 peppers cut fine
1 half white onion cut fine
2/5 cups brown sugar
1 cup vinegar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground allspice
1/4 tsp ground cloves
salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1/ Mix vegetable ingredients

2/ Mix in other ingredients

3/ Cook on medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally

4/ Strain excess juices away

5/ Let cool and jar for refrigeration or seal for storage.

Editor’s Note: We’ll have our recipe for Rhubarb Simple Syrup later this week.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7859 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*