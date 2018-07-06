Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools’ David Keohane named Canadian Superintendent of the Year

Jul 6, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Superintendent David Keohane was named the Canadian Superintendent of the Year at the Canadian Association of School System Administrators (CASSA) Annual Conference in Ottawa July 4. He was one of four nominees from across the country.

Keohane is the recipient of the EXL Award, sponsored jointly by Xerox Canada Ltd and CASSA.

The award recognizes exemplary leadership at the school system level, with recipients having enhanced the profession of school system administration throughout their career.

“His leadership is exemplary; David is a model and witness to our vision in all that he does to inspire excellence in learning through faith, relationships and engagement,” said GSACRD Board Chair Serena Shaw in a media release Thursday. “He is a leader who places high value on engaging our staff and students that also extends into the community to ensure their voice around questions that are important to the District reflect their interests.”

Keohane will also be acknowledged as the Canadian Superintendent of the Year by the American Superintendents Association at their annual conference in Las Vegas next February.

