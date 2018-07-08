Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to drowning at Elk Island National Park

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a report of a missing child on Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park Sunday evening around 8:26 p.m.

Park Wardens along with EMS and RCMP attended the scene and STARS was also dispatched.

A police investigation has revealed that the 10-year-old male went missing and was located by family members in the lake and had drowned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation continues and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased. RCMP victim services are currently assisting and offering support to family members.