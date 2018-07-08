Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to drowning at Elk Island National Park

Jul 8, 2018 admin Local News 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a report of a missing child on Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park Sunday evening around 8:26 p.m.

Park Wardens along with EMS and RCMP attended the scene and STARS was also dispatched.

A police investigation has revealed that the 10-year-old male went missing and was located by family members in the lake and had drowned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation continues and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased. RCMP victim services are currently assisting and offering support to family members.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7868 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*