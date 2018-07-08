The Soaring Pig: Berry Clafoutis

video by Stephen Dafoe

With berries starting to be ready for picking in our back gardens, it is time to try something a little different for dessert.

Clafoutis is a French fruit dessert that uses but a few ingredients, is easy to make, and taste delicious. Make it once, and it will become a regular dish in your home.

If you can make pancake batter, you can make Clafoutis.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whipping cream or whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 eggs
2 tbsp melted butter
2 cups of fruit – juicier the better

DIRECTIONS

1/ Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved.

3/ Whisk in flour until a pancake-like batter forms.

4/ Pour batter into a greased pie pan

5/ Add in all of the fruit

6/ Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes

7/ Let cool and enjoy

This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.

