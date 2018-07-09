Alberta RCMP focusing on impaired driving awareness in July

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

As part of the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar, a program that raises awareness and police focus on a number of traffic concerns, the RCMP and Sheriffs will be once again focusing on impaired driving.

The two policing agencies are focusing their #SummerSafety messages on the dangers of impaired driving. Impairment by alcohol was a contributing factor in one out of six collisions across Alberta n 2016, according to Alberta Transportation statistics.

“The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating. We remind all road users that #SummerSafety is a shared responsibility,” said Alberta Traffic Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner in a release.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham said police are encourage Albertans to make the right driving decisions and avoid behaviours that increase the risk of collisions.

The #SummerSafety driving tips can be followed on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

August’s awareness focus will be on young drivers and distracted driving. September will put a spotlight on back to school safety.