Alberta RCMP focusing on impaired driving awareness in July

Jul 9, 2018 admin Province 1
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

As part of the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar, a program that raises awareness and police focus on a number of traffic concerns, the RCMP and Sheriffs will be once again focusing on impaired driving.

The two policing agencies are focusing their #SummerSafety messages on the dangers of impaired driving. Impairment by alcohol was a contributing factor in one out of six collisions across Alberta n 2016, according to Alberta Transportation statistics.

“The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating. We remind all road users that #SummerSafety is a shared responsibility,” said Alberta Traffic Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner in a release.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham said police are encourage Albertans to make the right driving decisions and avoid behaviours that increase the risk of collisions.

The #SummerSafety driving tips can be followed on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

August’s awareness focus will be on young drivers and distracted driving. September will put a spotlight on back to school safety.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7873 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Alberta RCMP focusing on impaired driving awareness in July – The DriveSafe News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*