Gawreluck seeking NDP nod in Morinville-St. Albert

Shawna Gawreluck takes part in the federal by-election candidates’ forum last fall in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Shawna Gawreluck has announced her intentions to run for the NDP nomination in the new Electoral Division of Morinville-St. Albert.

Gawreluck ran for the federal NDP in the by-election last fall to replace Rona Ambrose’s vacated MP seat. In that election, she placed third in the race with 7.7% of the vote.

The 43-year-old lab tech and entrepreneur is a long-time resident of Sturgeon County. Gawreluck has worked for more than a decade as a medical laboratory technologist in transfusion medicine and is the board chair of the Sturgeon County Economic Development Advisory Board. She and her husband run a business while raising their three children.

Gawreluck said she wants to run for the NDP in 2019 because she says she understands the hard work it takes to support Albertans.

“I want to join Rachel Notley and the NDP team because we are finally on a path that serves all Albertans,” Gawreluck said in a news release. “The NDP have invested in Albertans by building local schools in both Morinville and St. Albert, establishing the neonatal unit at the Sturgeon Community Hospital and freezing post-secondary tuition fees. We need to continue that momentum of investing in Albertans – we can’t afford to let Jason Kenney and the UCP let our communities down.”

The United Conservative Party currently has five candidates seeking the party nod in Morinville-St. Albert. They are Joe Gosselin, Trina Jones, Don Rigney, Amber Harris and Dale Nally.

    Shall I list all the great things this government has done? Or should I post all the times Dickhead decided he didn't have to work on our dime? Our MLA is an embarrassment to democracy.

