The week in review

Above: Linda Lyons captured this photo of a patient butterfly, and was kind enough to let us show you.

Last week’s Morinville News coverage included stories on two new businesses, a local man taking on a national fishing competition and the changing of leaders for the Rotary Club of Morinville. Below is a look back at last week’s news as well as some added stuff sent our way by readers.

Sturgeon County resident Mark Stevens has opened his new business in the 100 Block West building on 100 Avenue, right across the road from A&W where he had his first part-time job back in high school. See full story here.

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Superintendent David Keohane was named the Canadian Superintendent of the Year at the Canadian Association of School System Administrators (CASSA) Annual Conference in Ottawa July 4. See full story here.

Morinville resident Dean Vansevenandt and Edmonton-based partner Terry Robertson make up Alberta Gold, a fishing duo currently in third place in a Canadian Fishing Network (CFN) contest that will see the fishing team hit Ontario lakes in hopes of moving up the ranks and making it to CFN’s Season 2 broadcast. See full story here.

Members of the Rotary Club of Morinville, guests, and family and friends gathered at the MCCC on Wednesday night to celebrate President Alanna Hnatiw’s year at the helm of the service club and to welcome the new President. See full story here.

Recently seniors from Morinville, Legal and Sturgeon County took part in an elder abuse awareness project. The seniors acted wrote, directed and took on all aspects of the project. See full story here.

Mercantile Morinville announced last week they would be closing the Morinville location at the end of July. We will have details on their next venture at some point down the road. As part of the closeout sale, inventory is on sale at 10% off to 60% off.

The Soaring Pig recipe series was active last week with three entries on what to do with all that rhubarb.

Rhubarb Barbecue Sauce

Rhubarb Relish

Rhubarb Simple Syrup

Don Boutilier sent us some shots of the progress on the commercial development at Westwinds, north of No Frills. More walls have since been completed.

Don also sent us this video of the new aerator pump at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond.