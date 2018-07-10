County residents offer feedback on Morinville recreation facility project

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

Feedback has been received from Sturgeon County residents on potentially funding the Morinville Rec Facility being built just east of Morinville on a 77-acre parcel of land.

Between June 6 and July 6, Sturgeon County hosted six public meetings, an online survey and offered residents the opportunity to host their own conversations to gather feedback about

investing in the project.

The County has collected and transcribed the information and posted it online in a “What Was Said” section of the Sturgeon County website. The July 3 and 4 meetings have not yet been transcribed.

Online and email responses exceeded the public meetings with 409 responses to the survey. Almost 37 per cent of those responding online resides in Division 2.

“This is the ideal approach for Sturgeon county to take,” one respondant wrote. “It allows us to donate to Morinville rec centre and we are free to give more in the future as the facility grows in phase two but does not tie us down to ownership.”

However, a large number of online respondents saw little to no value in contributing to the project due to proximity to their home or a concern over increased taxes.

“The majority out [sic] the residents including ourselves in our area do not find it convenient to proceed out to Mornville for recreational activities,” the respondent wrote. “I believe it is unfair to raise taxes to the entire community for a facility that is not relevant or convenient to all community members. We are against a raise in taxes to support a facility for use of a select few individuals.”

Now that feedback has been collected, County Administration will provide County Council with a recommendation in August based on the public input as well as the Regional Recreation Facility Master Plan, analysis of the Community Recreation Facility Business Case jointly developed between Morinville and Sturgeon County over the past couple of years, and the principles of Recreation Cost Share.

Final decisions are planned for November of this year when County Council deliberates on the 2019 budget.