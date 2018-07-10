Library starts Animanga program with a drawing contest

Above: Library employee Amy Maxwell poses with some of the entries int he libraries Anime Drawing Contest.

by Stephen Dafoe

Judging began Monday on the Morinville Community Library’s Anime (Japanese for animation) drawing contest. The contest drew five competitors and the public is invited to judge their favourite of the pieces. Judging will continue until July 26.

The top prize is two tickets to the Animethon in Edmonton in August, and there are prizes for second- and third-place as well.

The contest stems from the library’s recently-formed Animanga program. Library employee Amy Maxwell said the idea of the club stemmed from discussions with youth during this year’s Youth Week activities.

“Back on the Youth Week, we did an Anime/Manga day because that is something that a lot of youth are interested in. It seems to be more popular now,” she said. “I talked about how it began and the different art styles, genres.”

Maxwell said the event was a success and lead to five of the participants expressing interest in a program.

The club meets at the library on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This week’s upcoming July 12 meeting will focus on origami with a tie in back to anime.

Maxwell said the first meeting in June included learning some basic Japanese, the next was the start of the drawing contest.

About eight people came out to the inaugural meeting, three to the second. Maxwell is hoping the club increases in attendance.

Patrons and the public can vote on the art contest during library hours.

For more information, visit the Morinville Community Library.

