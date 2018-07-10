Province co-leading federal project on settling military families

Above: Alberta government honours military families at Heroes Day.

by Morinville News Staff

About 1,200 military families are posted to Alberta each year. This fall, the Government of Alberta will co-lead a federal pilot project to help military families settle into their new communities when they are posted to Alberta.

The government says the Military Families and Veterans Pilot Project will improve access to doctors, schools, spousal employment and other important services.

“This pilot is an exciting project that will help military families settle in as smoothly as possible, so their lives can get back to normal more quickly. It’s another way to help them feel welcome and appreciated,” said MLA and Government of Alberta Liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces Nicole Goehring.

Brig.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, Third Canadian Division said being a Canadian soldier is tough work, but loving one can be tougher.

“Our families often sacrifice so much to enable uniformed service, and posting requires loved ones to find new schools, jobs and support services,” he said. “We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for its efforts to make these transitions easier on our incredible military families.”

The government-wide project will help pre-plan school attendance for students coming from other provinces, work with doctors accepting new patients to reserve openings for transferring families, and provide easier access to online information on provincial services through a dedicated web page.

