Nominations sought for those who help prevent family violence

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Nominations are open for the seventh annual Inspiration Awards, which honour Albertans working to end family violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and bullying.

“Albertans across the province are making their communities stronger through prevention and awareness,” said Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services. “These awards help us say thank you to those who are helping families, individuals and children feel safe and protected. I encourage Albertans to nominate the inspirational members of their community.”

Nominations are open for individuals and businesses in the categories of family violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and bullying. Lifetime achievement awards are also available to individuals, and there is an award for emerging excellence for young people aged 24 and under. The innovation award, a new award this year open to individuals and businesses, honours transformative work on these social issues.

Nomination forms, with eligibility criteria, are available online or by calling 780-422-5916 (toll-free in Alberta by first dialing 310-0000).

Nominations deadline s 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31 and recipients will be announced during Family Violence Prevention Month in November.