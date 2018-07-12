What’s Coming Up Around Town

Jul 12, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here is some of what is coming up in and around the area over the next couple of weeks.

Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14

Saturday, July 14

Tuesday, July 17

Friday, July 27 – Sunday, July 29


Saturday, July 28

Garage Sale and Used Books, CDs, and DVDs Extravaganza
Sat, July 28, 2018
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Morinville United Church (corner of Grandin Dr. & Morinville Dr.)
…lunch available
…books of all types, for all ages

Saturday, July 28

Saturday, July 30

Sustainable Eating – Adult Learning Circle
Higher Grounds Espresso Bar
10019 100 Ave, Morinville
6:30 pm – 8 pm

Join the library at Higher Grounds for a conversation about sustainable eating and changing the way we look at food. You can try samples from their guests from Shoots Urban Farm and Camola Bakery, as well as locally farmed meats.

