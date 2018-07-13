National Column: Trump has a point about NATO reliance on Russia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump has confounded his NATO partners and is now on his way to make nice with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. president’s many critics call him a dictator lover who is deliberately trying to up-end the post-1945 world order. But a simpler explanation is that he is doing what he promised: reconfiguring that world order so America gets more benefit.

Trump went through the Brussels NATO summit this week like a one-man wrecking crew. He demanded, insulted and complained.

He took credit for things that didn’t happen – most notably a non-existent promise by the allies to spend more than 2 per cent of their entire economic output on defence – and praised himself as a “very stable genius.”

Like the 28 other NATO leaders in attendance, Trump signed a summit declaration that singled out Russian meddling in Europe as a major threat to world peace.

“There can be no return to ‘business as usual’ until there is a clear constructive change in Russia’s attitudes,” the 23-page declaration read

But Trump clearly didn’t mean it. And in his own rambling way, he raised a legitimate question: If NATO members think Russia is so bad, why do they continue to do business with the country?

In particular, why are they pushing ahead with an undersea pipeline project to double the amount of natural gas that Russia sells directly to Western Europe?

The story of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline illustrates all of the contradictions of NATO’s approach to Russia.