The week in photos

Jul 13, 2018
On Thursday afternoon 24 teams of golfers participated in the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament held at the Cardiff Golf Course. This year the Chamber partnered with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation for the event. The day included a 50/50, silent auction fundraiser and a steak supper attended by more than 100.

SLOW NEWS DAY LATTE

It was a slow news day on Wednesday, so we popped into Higher Grounds to film them making a caramel latte.

Naji Matta was teaching kids how to paint a lighthouse at the library’s Artastic program at the library Tuesday.

A lava-lamp science experiment was underway at the library summer reading program Tuesday using water and food colouring, oil and and an Alka-Selzer.

SLOW NEWS DAY LAMINATING

We popped by Smith Music to film Paul Smith laminating a photo of himself in his new laminator.

The Library as an Animanga program with a drawing contest on until the end of the month. Patrons and visitors can vote on the anime art in the contest.

Progress happening

Don Boutilier took these shots of the progress on a business development on 100 Street at the Westwinds development and further into town with the new car wash being built on 100 Street.

Don also took this shot of a long-legged bird.

