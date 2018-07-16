New decal welcomes service dogs and their owners

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The provincial government is launching a new window decal campaign to promote inclusion and awareness around the public access rights of service dogs.

Businesses, schools, and workplaces can display the decals in their windows to help welcome service dogs and their owners.

“Albertans with disabilities should have access to the supports they need. For years, service dogs have been opening opportunities for people with disabilities, and now Alberta is opening the door for them,” said Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir in a release Saturday. “When businesses display the service dog decal we help remove barriers and support inclusion.”

Last year, the government developed provincial standards and assisted organizations to become qualified service dog providers. sixty new service dogs have been qualified by Alberta’s eight approved service dog organizations so far this year.

Service Dog decals are available by contacting Alberta’s Service Dog team at 780-427-9136.