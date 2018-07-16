Van Dijken nominated in Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Glenn van Dijken talks to Morinville Rotarians in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Glenn van Dijken will run as the United Conservative Party candidate in the next provincial election.

Van Dijken was elected as this areas MLA as a Wildrose candidate last election, but the unification of the two parties and a change in electoral boundaries puts van Dijken in a different constituency next time.

“I would like to congratulate Glenn van Dijken on his hard-fought nomination victory as the United Conservative candidate in Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock,” said UCP LEader Jason Kenney in a news release Sunday. “Over the past three years, Glenn has been a passionate advocate for the people of Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock, and has expertly held this NDP government to account as Infrastructure Critic. I am pleased to know that he will be a part of our United Conservative team as we head into the 2019 election.”

Morinville now falls under the new electoral district of Morinville-St. Albert. In that area, there are five candidates for the UCP nod. The nominees include former Morinville Councillor Joe Gosselin, Legal Councillor Trina Jones, former Sturgeon County Mayor Don Rigney, Gibbons Councillor Amber Harris and Dale Nally.

Above: Morinville-St. Albert electoral area.